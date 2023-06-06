A college female student in Tiruchy, Tamil Nadu, accused Gandhi Market Inspector for allegedly sexually harassing her, reports The New Indian Express. The student has filed a petition to the Tiruchy District Collector, M Pradeep Kumar, seeking action against the inspector. The petitioner, who is originally from Chennai, spoke to the media while handing over the petition, stating that she initially visited the Fort All Women Police Station in March to file a complaint against one of her relatives for sexually harassing her.

In her petition, the student mentioned that the police acted on her complaint and arrested the accused. However, due to a mistake in the First Information Report (FIR), she had to visit the office of the Tiruchy City Police Commissioner to rectify the error. As per the report, it was during this time that Gandhi Market Police Inspector Sukumar got in touch with her, promising to assist her with the issue. According to the petitioner, she then started receiving numerous video calls from the inspector, which eventually escalated to the sharing of obscene photos and videos. The inspector even allegedly coerced her into a sexual relationship.

"I went to complain about the Inspector to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, but I was stopped by Inspector Sukumar and my mobile phone was grabbed from me with the help of another police personnel," she alleged.

She appealed to the collector to take action against Inspector Sukumar, the female and male police personnel accompanying him and the police vehicle driver, and requested protection from the police.

Tiruchy City Police Commissioner, M Sathiya Priya, stated that an inquiry report on the allegations would be received within a day, after which, appropriate action would be taken. She further added, "However, in the initial inquiry we have found that some of the allegations were fabricated, so in order to verify we have subjected the digital evidences to investigation by the cyber crime police.”