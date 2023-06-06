Today, June 6, the principal of a government school in Srinagar, Shabir Ahmad Mir, was arrested by the police in connection with a case of molestation, reports PTI.

According to the report, the arrest came after allegations of molestation were made against him, and he was suspended, consequently leading to a case being registered by the police. A resident of Zadibal, Shabir was working as the Principal at Government Higher Secondary School at Gund Hassi Bhat. An inquiry proceeding is also ordered against him by the School Education Department.

The Srinagar Police tweeted that the case was registered under sections 354D (stalking), 294 (obscene acts or using obscene language), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Shalteng Police Station.

An inquiry to be initiated

The Principal Secretary of the School Education Department, Alok Kumar, issued an order stating that the Director of School Education would conduct the inquiry and submit a detailed report with recommendations.

The order read, "Pending inquiry into his conduct, Mr. Shabir Ahmad Mir, Principal Government BHSS Gund Hassi Bhat, Srinagar is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect in pursuance of Rule 31 of Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956. The said officer is attached with Director School Education Kashmir.”

The Director of School Education Kashmir will be responsible for conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations and providing a comprehensive report along with any recommendations, states PTI.