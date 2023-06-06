After an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid probing the REET (Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers) paper leak case in Rajasthan seized incriminating documents, the residences and offices of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) members Babulal Katara, Suresh Dhaka and Suresh Kumar Vishnoi were sealed, sources told IANS on Tuesday, June 6.

According to officials, there are fair chances that a central team will interrogate leaders from Jaipur and their acquaintances. The ED team is conducting simultaneous searches at multiple locations, including four in Jaipur and 28 in Udaipur, Ajmer, Jalore, Dungarpur, Banswara and Sirohi. The ED is reportedly also gathering information about the statements of family members and financial transactions related to the money involved in the case.

During the preliminary investigation, new individuals connected to the accused have come to light and evidence of paper leaks and money transactions has been discovered.

Politicians and bureaucrats to be questioned?

According to IANS, ED found substantial evidence in Monday's search. It has been revealed that Dhaka, was managing the social media handles of many politicians, and thus, it is possible that a few politicians and bureaucrats may also be questioned.

At the residence of RPSC member Babulal Katara, the ED has found several papers and may question his son and other family members. The family members of Shersingh Meena's friend Anita Meena, Babulal Katara's nephew Vijay Damor, Suresh Kumar Vishnoi and Suresh Dhaka are also under scrutiny.

Officials are suspecting that the case involves primary money laundering, as the entire gang operated under the guise of providing jobs, with transactions worth crores of rupees taking place.

Other members of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will also face questioning, as the ED suspects that Katara could not have executed such a large-scale scam without assistance.

A few ED teams are investigating previous recruitment exams, suspecting cheating during those exams as well. These exams include the Rajasthan Administrative Services (RAS), Sub Inspector, JEN Recruitment Exam, Constable Recruitment Exam organised by RPSC and Junior and Commercial Assistant Recruitment Exam organised by the Electricity Department.

The ED, along with the Rajasthan Police, is searching for Suresh Dhaka, given his close relations with many ministers and bureaucrats in the state. Dhaka was also involved in several coaching centres where the money of various leaders and bureaucrats was invested.