Published: 06th June 2023
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 50 institutes in Medical category
Medical education on your mind? Check out the NIRF Rankings' Medical category
Medical education continues to be a coveted pursuit in India and the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023, which was announced yesterday, June 5, lists out the universities where you could pursue them.
As per a booklet recently released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, titled Governance Reforms in Medical Education (2014-2023), there has been a 96% increase in the number of government medical colleges and a 42% increase in the number of private medical colleges. This gives us an idea that the scope of medical education in India will continue to increase by leaps and bounds.
Here are the top institutes in the Medical category as per the rankings.
1) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
2) Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research - Chandigarh - Chandigarh
3) Christian Medical College - Vellore - Tamil Nadu
4) National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences - Bangalore - Karnataka
5) Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research - Puducherry - Pondicherry
6) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
7) Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh
8) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh
9) Kasturba Medical College, Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka
10) Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala
11) Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
12) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh
13) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur - Jodhpur - Rajasthan
14) Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital - New Delhi - Delhi
15) Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune - Maharashtra
16) Siksha 'O' Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
17) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar - Khordha - Odisha
18) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
19) St John's Medical College - Bengaluru - Karnataka
20) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
21) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
22) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh - Rishikesh - Uttarakhand
23) Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences - New Delhi - Delhi
24) Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research - Kolkata - West Bengal
25) Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research - Wardha - Maharashtra
26) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
27) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna - Patna - Bihar
28) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh
29) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi - Delhi
30) Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore - Mangalore - Karnataka
31) Lady Hardinge Medical College - New Delhi - Delhi
32) Govt Medical College & Hospital - Chandigarh - Chandigarh
32) Maulana Azad Medical College - Delhi - Delhi
34) Maharishi Markandeshwar - Ambala - Haryana
35) Dayanand Medical College - Ludhiana - Punjab
36) University College of Medical Sciences - Delhi - Delhi
37) JSS Medical College, Mysore - Mysore - Karnataka
38) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh
39) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur - Raipur - Chhattisgarh
40) PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
41) Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute - Ahmedabad - Gujarat
42) Christian Medical College, Brown Road, Ludhiana - Ludhiana - Punjab
43) MS Ramaiah Medical College - Bengaluru - Karnataka
44) Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala
45) Medical College - Kolkata - West Bengal
46) Sawai Man Singh Medical College - Jaipur - Rajasthan
47) Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute - Puducherry - Pondicherry
48) Chettinad Academy of Research and Education - Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu District - Tamil Nadu
49) Pt BD Sharma, PGIMS - Rohtak - Haryana
50) BJ Medical College - Ahmedabad - Gujarat