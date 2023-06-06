Medical education continues to be a coveted pursuit in India and the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023, which was announced yesterday, June 5, lists out the universities where you could pursue them.

As per a booklet recently released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, titled Governance Reforms in Medical Education (2014-2023), there has been a 96% increase in the number of government medical colleges and a 42% increase in the number of private medical colleges. This gives us an idea that the scope of medical education in India will continue to increase by leaps and bounds.

Here are the top institutes in the Medical category as per the rankings.

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 50 institutes in Medical category

1) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

2) Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research - Chandigarh - Chandigarh

3) Christian Medical College - Vellore - Tamil Nadu

4) National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences - Bangalore - Karnataka

5) Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research - Puducherry - Pondicherry

6) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

7) Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh

8) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh

9) Kasturba Medical College, Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka

10) Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala

11) Madras Medical College & Government General Hospital - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

12) King George`s Medical University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh

13) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Jodhpur - Jodhpur - Rajasthan

14) Vardhman Mahavir Medical College & Safdarjung Hospital - New Delhi - Delhi

15) Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune - Maharashtra

16) Siksha 'O' Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

17) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhubaneswar - Khordha - Odisha

18) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

19) St John's Medical College - Bengaluru - Karnataka

20) SRM Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

21) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

22) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh - Rishikesh - Uttarakhand

23) Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences - New Delhi - Delhi

24) Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research - Kolkata - West Bengal

25) Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research - Wardha - Maharashtra

26) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

27) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna - Patna - Bihar

28) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh

29) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi - Delhi

30) Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore - Mangalore - Karnataka

31) Lady Hardinge Medical College - New Delhi - Delhi

32) Govt Medical College & Hospital - Chandigarh - Chandigarh

32) Maulana Azad Medical College - Delhi - Delhi

34) Maharishi Markandeshwar - Ambala - Haryana

35) Dayanand Medical College - Ludhiana - Punjab

36) University College of Medical Sciences - Delhi - Delhi

37) JSS Medical College, Mysore - Mysore - Karnataka

38) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Bhopal - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh

39) All India Institute of Medical Sciences Raipur - Raipur - Chhattisgarh

40) PSG Institute of Medical Sciences & Research - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

41) Gujarat Cancer & Research Institute - Ahmedabad - Gujarat

42) Christian Medical College, Brown Road, Ludhiana - Ludhiana - Punjab

43) MS Ramaiah Medical College - Bengaluru - Karnataka

44) Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala

45) Medical College - Kolkata - West Bengal

46) Sawai Man Singh Medical College - Jaipur - Rajasthan

47) Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute - Puducherry - Pondicherry

48) Chettinad Academy of Research and Education - Kelambakkam, Chengalpattu District - Tamil Nadu

49) Pt BD Sharma, PGIMS - Rohtak - Haryana

50) BJ Medical College - Ahmedabad - Gujarat