KIIT Deemed-to-be University has achieved a remarkable milestone in 2023 by securing the 16th position in the prestigious National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2023, which was released on June 5, 2023. This annual ranking exercise, conducted by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, evaluates various universities and institutions.

This impressive jump in KIIT's parameter from last year's 20th rank at the national level showcases the institution's dedication to academic excellence and compassionate outreach. KIIT has also earned a place among the top 50 research universities in the country, securing the 44th position.

Expressing his happiness over this achievement, Prof Achyuta Samanta, Founder, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) and Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), said, "I firmly believe that slow and steady wins the race. Slowly but surely, KIIT has evolved into a qualitative institution." He credited the diligent students, dedicated faculty and staff for their collective efforts in attaining this recognition."

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, the Minister of State for Education and External Affairs announced the rankings. Some of the parameters that are considered to rank institutes are Teaching, Learning & Resources; Research and Professional Practice; Graduation Outcomes; Outreach and Inclusivity and Peer Perception. These are criteria for Overall category.