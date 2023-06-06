Tamil Nadu has a new Director of School Education. G Arivoli took charge as the director on Monday, June 5. It was in the year 2021 that the Government of Tamil Nadu had the post of director replaced with the Commissioner of School Education, an IAS officer, and it is this commissioner who was bestowed with the powers as the department head. After Commissioner K Nanthakumar was transferred in May, the post has been vacant, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The new Elementary Education Director is S Kannappan and the new Secretary of the Teachers' Recruitment Board is VC Rameswara Murugan. Before this, VC Rameswara Murugan was Integrated Education Department's Additional Project Director.

The director of the Directorate of Non-formal and Adult Education is M Palanisamy and the Member-Secretary of Tamil Nadu Textbooks and Educational Services Corporation is M Kupusamy. All of this was listed in a government order (GO), as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Many associations of teachers welcomed these appointments and said that if an officer has the relevant experience in overseeing the functioning of schools, then they will be able to run the department well. "Such an official will have a better understanding of the practical difficulties in implementing schemes and provide better solutions to them," they added.