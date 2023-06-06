The principal of Maharaja's Government College in Ernakulam, Kerala, has lodged a complaint against a former student who used a counterfeit experience certificate to apply for a Guest Lecturer position at a government college in Wayanad. According to a report by IANS, the accused individual, K Vidya, had previously completed her MA in Malayalam from Maharaja's College between 2016 and 2018.

According to the principal who spoke to the media on Monday, June 5, a teacher from the Government College in Wayanad contacted them regarding a candidate who had applied for the Malayalam Guest Lecturer role, states the report.

"Her certificate showed that she was teaching as a Guest Lecturer here during 2018-19 and 2020-21. On perusal of our records it was found out that this college had not sought the services of any guest lecturer in the Malayalam department in the past decade," the principal said.

He further added, “Then we checked the certificate of experience and here too it was shown as signed by the Principal/Head of Department. No certificates are issued by the head of departments in this college. The seal and the emblem are all fake. After doing all this we registered a complaint against Vidya with the local police.”

Meanwhile, the KSU (Kerala Students Union, Congress-backed student organisation) initiated a protest, alleging that the SFI (Students' Federation of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist)-backed student organisation) was behind this fake certificate racket.

Mohammed Shiyas, President of the Ernakulam district Congress committee, claimed that the accused woman was closely associated with a prominent SFI office-bearer.

Shiyas said, "This is the work of the CPI(M), which will go to any extent to help their cadres, and this is a clear case of fraud being done and using the government influence wrongly.”

It has now been revealed that Vidya utilised the counterfeit certificate to teach at government colleges in Kasaragod and Palakkad.