The Class XII results for the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) were declared today, June 6, Tuesday. Students can check their results and download their marksheet via these two given official websites given — sebaonline.org and resultsas sam.nic.in.

“Today at 9 am, the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will announce the results of the Higher Secondary Examination for the year 2023,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted confirming the result date and time.

Here's how you can check your results:

1) Visit one of the official websites mentioned — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in

2) On the homepage, click on the HS or Class 12 result link

3) Log in using the asked information

4) Check and download your result

5) Save your relevant documents for future reference

According to The Indian Express, the overall pass percentage for Science students stands at 84.96 per cent, followed by Commerce at 79.57 per cent and Arts stream at 70.12 per cent.

In comparison to the previous year's results, the pass percentage has dipped this year. In 2022, the pass percentage of the Arts stream was 83.48 per cent, Commerce had 87.26 per cent and Science recorded 92.19 per cent.