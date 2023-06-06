Allegations of manipulation and hacking have emerged from one of India's largest nursing recruitment exams — the Nursing Officers Recruitment common eligibility test (NORCET) — which is conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Screenshots and photographs of the computer-based test (CBT), which happened on June 3, showing the examination in progress, are doing rounds across social media.

The photographs and screenshots also showed the roll number of the candidates and the clock time of the three-hour-long test. Besides, a photograph of the answer key to the test is also being circulated.

What do candidates who attempted NORCET have to say?

Candidates who sat in for the exam have alleged that the test was running on screens next to them and claim that people were taking the exam by using AnyDesk and other remote controlling software. One particular photograph shows the recruitment test being conducted in a bedroom.

Many candidates have complained to the AIIMS Director through email intimating him about the alleged hack or manipulation.

It is to be noted that candidates are not allowed to carry cellphones during the online examination which is conducted at dedicated centres across India and recruits thousands of nursing officers in Centre-run hospitals every year.

Meanwhile, there has been no response from the AIIMS Director and the spokesperson of the institute despite multiple attempts to reach out through calls and texts.

A source in AIIMS said that the administration has noted manipulation in NORCET at examination centres in previous years as well.

NORCET is a common eligibility paper for the appointment of nursing officers in central government hospitals. Candidates who are interested in the post of nursing officer have to qualify for the test to be eligible for selection. The computer-based test consists of 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and runs for 180 minutes.