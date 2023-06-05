Today, June 5, is World Environment Day and today is the day when Kerala school campuses will be declared 'litter free' and the formal declaration is being made by V Sivankutty, Minister of General Education, Government of Kerala from Cotton Hill Government Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The Litter Free Campus declaration is part of the ongoing Green Campus, Clean Campus campaign. The minister asked all schools to have separate waste bins for biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste. To treat waste at the source it is generated at, schools need to come up with methods.

The minister also directed schools to implement various initiatives to achieve the objective of this campaign.

"Over the next three years, the campaign should create scientific awareness about cleanliness among school children. Besides the General Education Department, the active involvement of the departments of Health and Local Self Government was also needed for the success of the campaign" the minister said.

Earlier, it was announced that even college campuses will be declared zero-waste today, June 5, on the occasion of World Environment Day. This is announcement is being made by Higher Education Minister R Bindu. And this is happening at the Central Stadium. Also, several colleges will take part in various clean-up drives across the state.