In Kerala, all college and university campuses will be declared Zero Waste Campus today, it being June 5, a day which is observed as World Environment Day. At the Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, this announcement will be made by Minister of Higher Education, Government of Kerala, R Bindu, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Minister R Bindu informed that on June 5, over 1,000 college students will take up cleaning activities in Thiruvananthapuram. From the South Gate of the Secretariat to Ayyankali Square in Vellayambalam — this is the route that the cleaning will follow.

It is with the help of cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC), the National Service Scheme (NSS) and members of other clubs, the Zero Waste Campus theme will be reinforced. Even the Martyrs' Column will be made free of plastic with the help of cadets from NCC while NSS will keep Manaveeyam Street and the Ayyankali Square free of plastic.

All this is being done as a part of making Kerala waste-free. The first step to this, the minister said, is to have waste management facilities on campus.

Students will sensitise the general public with regards to the initiative and chosen students will be sanitation ambassadors for local bodies. The minister also added that young student innovators will be encouraged to set up start-ups in the realm of waste management.