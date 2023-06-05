In a viral video, a woman was seen thrashing two children at an NGO-run adoption centre in the Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. Officials told PTI, today, June 5, that following this, the district collector suspended the NGO from operating and asked to file a police report.

In the video that reportedly was from the CCTV, the woman is seen thrashing a girl while holding her by the hair and tossing her to the ground. She then picks up the girl, drops her on the bed and continues thrashing her.

Furthermore, a second girl was asked to come forward, as seen in the video, after which, she too was placed on the bed and thrashed.

Who is she? What is happened after the video went viral?

According to the report, the woman in the video has been identified as Superintendent Seema Dwivedi of the Pratigya Vikas Sanstha-run Visheshkrit Dattak Grahan Agency (also known as the SAA). Orphaned children below the age of six stay at SAA and after the incident came to light, the Directorate of State’s Women and Child Development, which oversees the functioning of such facilities, was asked to submit a report, said Kanker Collector Priyanka Shukla.

"A team of the state Women and Child Development department visited the centre on Sunday and carried out an inspection and submitted a report to me today. Before that, the NGO has been suspended from operating the centre and local police have been asked to register an FIR against Dwivedi," she said.

The inspection report submitted to Shukla by WCD Director Divya Umesh Mishra stated that the FIR was sought against Dwivedi under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 after it was determined that the SAA Kanker accusation of child assault was true.

Mishra, in the report, sought the cancellation of the registration of the NGO and also its suspension from operating SAA Kanker with immediate effect. Mishra also recommended disciplinary action against Reena Ladia, the District Child Protection Officer.

The report said that Dwivedi acknowledged that the video clip belonged to SAA Kanker during the inspection on Sunday and stated that the incident took place about a year ago.

"Dwivedi said in her statement she thrashed the two girls of the facility as her mental status was not sound then. She also said despite repeated warnings one of the girls used to accept chocolates from unidentified persons while returning from the Anganwadi centre," the report said.

Dwivedi, according to the report, expressed regret for the incident and insisted that nothing like that had ever happened at the facility.