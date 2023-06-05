Today, Monday, June 5, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann announced that he has rejected a plan to affiliate Haryana colleges with Panjab University (PU). The decision was made after a meeting with his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar, and Punjab Governor Banwarlal Purohit, as reported by PTI.

The response came after he was holding a meeting over the matter with his Haryana counterpart, Manohar Lal Khattar. The meeting was also attended by Punjab Governor Banwarlal Purohit.

In a media address following the meeting, Mann emphasised that Panjab University in Chandigarh has always been deeply connected to Punjab's history, legacy, emotions, culture, and literature. He stated, “We have told them that it is a no from our side.”

The chief minister noted that the PU moved from Lahore, the province's former capital, to Hoshiarpur and finally to Chandigarh, the current capital. He added that at present, 175 colleges in Punjab and 30 colleges of Union Territory Chandigarh are affiliated with the PU.

Flashback Previously, during the initial meeting on June 1, Mann strongly opposed Punjab Governor Purohit's suggestion of affiliating colleges from neighbouring Haryana with Panjab University in Chandigarh. Purohit, who also serves as the administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh, stated that such an affiliation would require the agreement of both states' chief ministers.

Considering the Panjab University to be a state treasure, Mann had stated that his administration was committed to preventing any changes to the school's nature or character.

Haryana is seeking affiliation of its colleges with PU, Chandigarh and in the meeting on June 1, Khattar had said that the Panjab University received the part of Haryana under the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, and the colleges and regional centres of Haryana were affiliated with PU.

The Haryana Assembly passed a resolution urging the government to seek the restoration of the state's share in Panjab University last year, states the PTI report.