Published: 05th June 2023
NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 100 institutes in the Engineering category
The NIRF Rankings 2023 were released by Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, the Minister of State for Education and External Affairs
Engineering and its hold on Indians cannot be disputed. And if you are looking for the right institute, consider the ones featured on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings for 2023 very seriously. The rankings were released today, June 5.
The ranking parameters for the category of Engineering are teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity and perception as well.
Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has topped the list and is followed by IIT Delhi and Bombay.
Which other institutes feature on the list? Here's the complete list:
1) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
2) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
3) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra
4) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh
5) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand
6) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal
7) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati - Assam
8) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana
9) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
10) Jadavpur University - Kolkata - West Bengal
11) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore - Tamil Nadu
12) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathkal - Karnataka
13) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
14) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh
15) Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh
16) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela - Odisha
17) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad - Jharkhand
18) Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar - Gujarat
19) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
20) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) - Patiala - Punjab
21) National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal - Telangana
22) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar - Punjab
23) National Institute of Technology Calicut - Kozhikode - Kerala
24) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai - Maharashtra
25) Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani - Pilani - Rajasthan
26) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
27) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
28) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
29) Delhi Technological University - New Delhi - Delhi
30) Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur - Jodhpur - Rajasthan
31) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh
32) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh
33) Indian Institute of Technology Mandi - Mandi - Himachal Pradesh
34) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur - Tamil Nadu
35) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah - West Bengal
36) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputtur - Tamil Nadu
37) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan
38) Chandigarh University - Mohali - Punjab
39) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
40) National Institute of Technology Silchar - Silchar - Assam
41) Indian Institute of Technology Patna - Patna - Bihar
41) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra
43) National Institute of Technology Durgapur - Durgapur - West Bengal
44) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram - Andhra Pradesh
45) Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering - Kalavakkam - Tamil Nadu
46) Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar - Jalandhar - Punjab
47) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
48) Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala
49) Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology - Prayagraj - Uttar Pradesh
50) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab
51) National Institute of Technology Delhi - Delhi - Delhi
52) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum - Karnataka
53) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi - Jharkhand
54) UPES - Dehradun - Uttarakhand
55) International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana
56) National Institute of Technology Patna - Patna - Bihar
57) Defence Institute of Advanced Technology - Pune - Maharashtra
58) National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra - Kurukshetra - Haryana
59) Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati - Yerpedu - Andhra Pradesh
60) Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) - South West - Delhi
61) Manipal Institute of Technology - Manipal - Karnataka
62) Graphic Era University - Dehradun - Uttarakhand
63) PSG College of Technology - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
64) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
65) Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology - Surat - Gujarat
66) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
67) Indian Institute of Technology Jammu - Jammu - Jammu and Kashmir
68) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali - Rajasthan
69) Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad - Palakkad - Kerala
70) National Institute of Technology, Raipur - Raipur - Chhattisgarh
71) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana
72) National Institute of Technology Meghalaya - Shillong - Meghalaya
73) College of Engineering, Pune - Pune - Maharashtra
74) International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka
75) Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
76) Manipal University Jaipur - Jaipur - Rajasthan
77) Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
78) MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology - Bengaluru - Karnataka
79) Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology - Amethi - Uttar Pradesh
80) Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh
81) Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai - Raipur - Chhattisgarh
82) National Institute of Technology Srinagar - Srinagar - Jammu and Kashmir
83) Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Hyderabad - Telangana
84) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi - Delhi
85) Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research - Guntur - Andhra Pradesh
86) Rajalakshmi Engineering College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
87) Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
88) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management - Gwalior - Madhya Pradesh
89) Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad - Prayagraj (Allahabad) - Uttar Pradesh
90) National Institute of Technology Goa - Ponda - Goa
91) National Institute of Technology Agartala - Agartala - Tripura
92) Chitkara University - Rajpura - Punjab
93) Indian Institute Of Technology Dharwad - Dharwad - Karnataka
94) AU College of Engineering (A) - Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh
95) National Institute of Technology - Manipur - Imphal Manipur
96) RV College of Engineering - Bengaluru - Karnataka
97) Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) - Jabalpur - Madhya Pradesh
98) SR University - Warangal - Telangana
99) Amity University Haryana, Gurgaon - Gurugram, Haryana - Haryana
100) CV Raman Global University, Odisha - Bhubaneswar - Odisha