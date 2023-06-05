Engineering and its hold on Indians cannot be disputed. And if you are looking for the right institute, consider the ones featured on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings for 2023 very seriously. The rankings were released today, June 5.

The ranking parameters for the category of Engineering are teaching, learning and resources; research and professional practice; graduation outcomes; outreach and inclusivity and perception as well.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has topped the list and is followed by IIT Delhi and Bombay.

Which other institutes feature on the list? Here's the complete list:

NIRF Rankings 2023: Top 100 institutes in the Engineering category

1) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

2) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

3) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra

4) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh

5) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand

6) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal

7) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati - Assam

8) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana

9) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

10) Jadavpur University - Kolkata - West Bengal

11) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore - Tamil Nadu

12) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathkal - Karnataka

13) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

14) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh

15) Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh

16) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela - Odisha

17) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad - Jharkhand

18) Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar - Gujarat

19) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

20) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) - Patiala - Punjab

21) National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal - Telangana

22) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar - Punjab

23) National Institute of Technology Calicut - Kozhikode - Kerala

24) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai - Maharashtra

25) Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani - Pilani - Rajasthan

26) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

27) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

28) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

29) Delhi Technological University - New Delhi - Delhi

30) Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur - Jodhpur - Rajasthan

31) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh

32) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh

33) Indian Institute of Technology Mandi - Mandi - Himachal Pradesh

34) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur - Tamil Nadu

35) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah - West Bengal

36) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputtur - Tamil Nadu

37) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan

38) Chandigarh University - Mohali - Punjab

39) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

40) National Institute of Technology Silchar - Silchar - Assam

41) Indian Institute of Technology Patna - Patna - Bihar

41) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra

43) National Institute of Technology Durgapur - Durgapur - West Bengal

44) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram - Andhra Pradesh

45) Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering - Kalavakkam - Tamil Nadu

46) Dr. B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar - Jalandhar - Punjab

47) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

48) Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala

49) Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology - Prayagraj - Uttar Pradesh

50) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab

51) National Institute of Technology Delhi - Delhi - Delhi

52) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum - Karnataka

53) Birla Institute of Technology - Ranchi - Jharkhand

54) UPES - Dehradun - Uttarakhand

55) International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana

56) National Institute of Technology Patna - Patna - Bihar

57) Defence Institute of Advanced Technology - Pune - Maharashtra

58) National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra - Kurukshetra - Haryana

59) Indian Institute of Technology, Tirupati - Yerpedu - Andhra Pradesh

60) Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) - South West - Delhi

61) Manipal Institute of Technology - Manipal - Karnataka

62) Graphic Era University - Dehradun - Uttarakhand

63) PSG College of Technology - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

64) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

65) Sardar Vallabhbhai National Institute of Technology - Surat - Gujarat

66) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

67) Indian Institute of Technology Jammu - Jammu - Jammu and Kashmir

68) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali - Rajasthan

69) Indian Institute of Technology Palakkad - Palakkad - Kerala

70) National Institute of Technology, Raipur - Raipur - Chhattisgarh

71) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana

72) National Institute of Technology Meghalaya - Shillong - Meghalaya

73) College of Engineering, Pune - Pune - Maharashtra

74) International Institute of Information Technology Bangalore - Bengaluru - Karnataka

75) Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

76) Manipal University Jaipur - Jaipur - Rajasthan

77) Sri Krishna College of Engineering and Technology - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

78) MS Ramaiah Institute of Technology - Bengaluru - Karnataka

79) Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Petroleum Technology - Amethi - Uttar Pradesh

80) Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh

81) Indian Institute of Technology Bhilai - Raipur - Chhattisgarh

82) National Institute of Technology Srinagar - Srinagar - Jammu and Kashmir

83) Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University - Hyderabad - Telangana

84) Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University - New Delhi - Delhi

85) Vignan's Foundation for Science, Technology and Research - Guntur - Andhra Pradesh

86) Rajalakshmi Engineering College - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

87) Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr Sagunthala R & D Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

88) Atal Bihari Vajpayee Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management - Gwalior - Madhya Pradesh

89) Indian Institute of Information Technology Allahabad - Prayagraj (Allahabad) - Uttar Pradesh

90) National Institute of Technology Goa - Ponda - Goa

91) National Institute of Technology Agartala - Agartala - Tripura

92) Chitkara University - Rajpura - Punjab

93) Indian Institute Of Technology Dharwad - Dharwad - Karnataka

94) AU College of Engineering (A) - Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh

95) National Institute of Technology - Manipur - Imphal Manipur

96) RV College of Engineering - Bengaluru - Karnataka

97) Pandit Dwarka Prasad Mishra Indian Institute of Information Technology, Design and Manufacturing (IIITDM) - Jabalpur - Madhya Pradesh

98) SR University - Warangal - Telangana

99) Amity University Haryana, Gurgaon - Gurugram, Haryana - Haryana

100) CV Raman Global University, Odisha - Bhubaneswar - Odisha