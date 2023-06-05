The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings for 2023 were released by Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, the Minister of State for Education and External Affairs today, June 5.

Following last year’s pattern, five colleges of Delhi University (DU) made it to the Top 10 ranks, with Miranda House comfortably sitting at the Number 1 spot and followed by Hindu College. Presidency College, Chennai secured the third rank.

Miranda House has been securing the Number 1 college in the NIRF Rankings for the last seven years now. Hindu College and Presidency College have retained their ranks of second and third positions respectively.

Other DU colleges in the Top 10, include; Kirori Mal College, ranked Number 9; and Lady Shri Ram College for Women, ranked Number 10. Loyola College, Chennai, which ranked Number 3 last year, slipped to the 7th position in this year’s list.

Here's the complete list of colleges featured in the College category

1) Miranda House - Delhi



2) Hindu College - Delhi



3) Presidency College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



4) PSGR Krishnammal College for Women - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



5) St. Xavier`s College - Kolkata, West Bengal



6) Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College - New Delhi



7) Loyola College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



8) Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College - Kolkata, West Bengal



9) Kirori Mal College - Delhi



10) Lady Shri Ram College For Women - Delhi



11) Shri Ram College of Commerce - Delhi



12) Hans Raj College - Delhi



13) Sri Venkateswara College - Delhi



14) St. Stephens's College - Delhi



15) Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira - Howrah, West Bengal



16) Madras Christian College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



17) Deshbandhu College, New Delhi



18) Thiagarajar College - Madurai, Tamil Nadu



19) Ramakrishna Mission Residential College - Kolkata, West Bengal



20) PSG College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



21) Acharya Narendra Dev College - New Delhi



22) Lady Irwin College - Delhi



23) Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences- New Delhi



24) Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - New Delhi



25) St Joseph's College - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



26) University College, Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala



27) VO Chidambaram College - Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu



28) Daulat Ram College - Delhi



29) Kongunadu Arts & Science College - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



30) Rajagiri College of Social Sciences - Ernakulam, Kerala



31) Gargi College - Delhi



32) Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women - Delhi



33) Sri Krishna Arts and Science College - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



34) Bishop Heber College - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



35) Pachhunga University College - Aizawl, Mizoram



36) Maitreyi College - Delhi



37) Stella Maris College for Women - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



38) Jesus & Mary College - Delhi



39) Madras School of Social Work - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



40) Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu



41) St. Teresa's College - Ernakulam, Kerala



42) Sacred Heart College (Autonomous) - Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu



43) Kamala Nehru College - Delhi



44) Government Arts College Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu



45) Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala



46) Maharaja's College - Ernakulam, Kerala



47) Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce - Delhi



48) Dyal Singh College - Delhi



49) Ramanujan College - Delhi



50) Kanchi Mamunivar Govt Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research Puucherry



51) Bishop Moore College, Mavelikkara, Alappuzha - Kerala



52) Govt Home Science College, Sector-10 - Chandigarh



53) St Thomas College, Thrissur - Kerala



54) SB College, Changanacherry - Kottayam, Kerala



55) St Xavier's College - Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu



56) Jamal Mohamed College - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



57) College of Social Work Nirmala Niketan - Mumbai, Maharashtra



58) The American College - Madurai, Tamil Nadu



59) St. Joseph's College, Devagiri - Kozhikode, Kerala



60) Queen Mary`s College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



61) I.C.College of Home Science - Hisar, Haryana



62) Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College - Delhi



63) Alagappa Government Arts College, Karaikudi - Tamil Nadu



64) Raja Narendra Lal Khan Women's College - Autonomous - Midnapore, West Bengal



65) St. Joseph`s College of Commerce - Bengaluru, Karnataka



66) Women's Christian College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



67) Ramjas College - Delhi



68) Shyam Lal College - Delhi



69) Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College - Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu



70) Shivaji College - Delhi



71) Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



72) Sacred Heart College - Kochi, Kerala



73) Midnapore College - Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal



74) Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Arts & Science for Women - Perambalur, Tamil Nadu



75) Gov't College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala



76) Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars Senthikumara Nadar College - Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu



77) Union Christian College - Ernakulam, Kerala



78) Bethune College - Kolkata, West Bengal



79) Fergusson College (Autonomous) - Pune, Maharashtra



80) St. Aloysius College - Mangaluru, Karnataka



81) Maharaja Agrasen College - Delhi



82) Guru Nanak College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



83) Government Institute of Science, Nagpur - Maharashtra



84) Delhi College of Arts & Commerce - South West, Delhi



85) CMS College Kottayam - Kerala



86) Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



87) Mar Athanasius College - Kothamangalam, Kerala



88) Nesamony Memorial Christian College - Marthandam, Tamil Nadu



89) Dr SNS Rajalakshmi College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



90) National College - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu



91) Women's Christian College - Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu



92) Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies - Delhi



93) Keshav Mahavidyalya - Delhi



94) Ethiraj College for Women - Chennai, Tamil Nadu



95) NGM College - Pollachi, Tamil Nadu



96) St Xavier's College - Ahmedabad, Gujarat



97) Indraprastha College for Women - Delhi



98) St. Francis College for Women - Hyderabad, Telangana



99) Dr GR Damodaran College of Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu



100) Scottish Church College - Kolkata, West Bengal