Published: 05th June 2023
NIRF Rankings 2023: Colleges category, here's the top 100 list
Like last year, the colleges of Delhi University dominated the ranking and occupy four positions in the top ten
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings for 2023 were released by Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, the Minister of State for Education and External Affairs today, June 5.
Following last year’s pattern, five colleges of Delhi University (DU) made it to the Top 10 ranks, with Miranda House comfortably sitting at the Number 1 spot and followed by Hindu College. Presidency College, Chennai secured the third rank.
Miranda House has been securing the Number 1 college in the NIRF Rankings for the last seven years now. Hindu College and Presidency College have retained their ranks of second and third positions respectively.
Other DU colleges in the Top 10, include; Kirori Mal College, ranked Number 9; and Lady Shri Ram College for Women, ranked Number 10. Loyola College, Chennai, which ranked Number 3 last year, slipped to the 7th position in this year’s list.
Here's the complete list of colleges featured in the College category
1) Miranda House - Delhi
2) Hindu College - Delhi
3) Presidency College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
4) PSGR Krishnammal College for Women - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
5) St. Xavier`s College - Kolkata, West Bengal
6) Atma Ram Sanatan Dharm College - New Delhi
7) Loyola College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
8) Rama Krishna Mission Vivekananda Centenary College - Kolkata, West Bengal
9) Kirori Mal College - Delhi
10) Lady Shri Ram College For Women - Delhi
11) Shri Ram College of Commerce - Delhi
12) Hans Raj College - Delhi
13) Sri Venkateswara College - Delhi
14) St. Stephens's College - Delhi
15) Ramakrishna Mission Vidyamandira - Howrah, West Bengal
16) Madras Christian College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
17) Deshbandhu College, New Delhi
18) Thiagarajar College - Madurai, Tamil Nadu
19) Ramakrishna Mission Residential College - Kolkata, West Bengal
20) PSG College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
21) Acharya Narendra Dev College - New Delhi
22) Lady Irwin College - Delhi
23) Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences- New Delhi
24) Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College - New Delhi
25) St Joseph's College - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
26) University College, Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala
27) VO Chidambaram College - Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu
28) Daulat Ram College - Delhi
29) Kongunadu Arts & Science College - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
30) Rajagiri College of Social Sciences - Ernakulam, Kerala
31) Gargi College - Delhi
32) Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences for Women - Delhi
33) Sri Krishna Arts and Science College - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
34) Bishop Heber College - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
35) Pachhunga University College - Aizawl, Mizoram
36) Maitreyi College - Delhi
37) Stella Maris College for Women - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
38) Jesus & Mary College - Delhi
39) Madras School of Social Work - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
40) Holy Cross College, Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
41) St. Teresa's College - Ernakulam, Kerala
42) Sacred Heart College (Autonomous) - Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu
43) Kamala Nehru College - Delhi
44) Government Arts College Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
45) Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram - Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala
46) Maharaja's College - Ernakulam, Kerala
47) Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce - Delhi
48) Dyal Singh College - Delhi
49) Ramanujan College - Delhi
50) Kanchi Mamunivar Govt Institute for Postgraduate Studies and Research Puucherry
51) Bishop Moore College, Mavelikkara, Alappuzha - Kerala
52) Govt Home Science College, Sector-10 - Chandigarh
53) St Thomas College, Thrissur - Kerala
54) SB College, Changanacherry - Kottayam, Kerala
55) St Xavier's College - Palayamkottai, Tamil Nadu
56) Jamal Mohamed College - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
57) College of Social Work Nirmala Niketan - Mumbai, Maharashtra
58) The American College - Madurai, Tamil Nadu
59) St. Joseph's College, Devagiri - Kozhikode, Kerala
60) Queen Mary`s College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
61) I.C.College of Home Science - Hisar, Haryana
62) Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College - Delhi
63) Alagappa Government Arts College, Karaikudi - Tamil Nadu
64) Raja Narendra Lal Khan Women's College - Autonomous - Midnapore, West Bengal
65) St. Joseph`s College of Commerce - Bengaluru, Karnataka
66) Women's Christian College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
67) Ramjas College - Delhi
68) Shyam Lal College - Delhi
69) Ayya Nadar Janaki Ammal College - Sivakasi, Tamil Nadu
70) Shivaji College - Delhi
71) Sri Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
72) Sacred Heart College - Kochi, Kerala
73) Midnapore College - Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal
74) Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan College of Arts & Science for Women - Perambalur, Tamil Nadu
75) Gov't College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala
76) Virudhunagar Hindu Nadars Senthikumara Nadar College - Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu
77) Union Christian College - Ernakulam, Kerala
78) Bethune College - Kolkata, West Bengal
79) Fergusson College (Autonomous) - Pune, Maharashtra
80) St. Aloysius College - Mangaluru, Karnataka
81) Maharaja Agrasen College - Delhi
82) Guru Nanak College - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
83) Government Institute of Science, Nagpur - Maharashtra
84) Delhi College of Arts & Commerce - South West, Delhi
85) CMS College Kottayam - Kerala
86) Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
87) Mar Athanasius College - Kothamangalam, Kerala
88) Nesamony Memorial Christian College - Marthandam, Tamil Nadu
89) Dr SNS Rajalakshmi College of Arts and Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
90) National College - Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu
91) Women's Christian College - Nagercoil, Tamil Nadu
92) Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies - Delhi
93) Keshav Mahavidyalya - Delhi
94) Ethiraj College for Women - Chennai, Tamil Nadu
95) NGM College - Pollachi, Tamil Nadu
96) St Xavier's College - Ahmedabad, Gujarat
97) Indraprastha College for Women - Delhi
98) St. Francis College for Women - Hyderabad, Telangana
99) Dr GR Damodaran College of Science - Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu
100) Scottish Church College - Kolkata, West Bengal