In the latest announcement of the eighth edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, today, Monday, June 5, Delhi University (DU) demonstrated a slight improvement as it climbed two spots to attain the 11th rank among universities, reports PTI.

DU's position also improved in the overall rankings to 22 from 23 last year. Among university rankings, DU finds itself placed behind Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), both based in the city, maintaining their second and third positions respectively.

DU's ranking history showcases a gradual fluctuation. It was ranked 13th spot last year, 12th position in 2021, 11th in 2020, 13th in 2019 and 7th in 2018.

The NIRF rankings have been done in diverse categories including overall, universities, colleges, and research institutions, among others.

DU's colleges

Five colleges affiliated with DU secured positions in the top 10 colleges with Miranda House securing the top position for the seventh consecutive year. Atma Ram Sanatan Dharma College, surpassed Lady Shri Ram College and Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), to bag sixth place in the top 10 colleges in the country.

Kirori Mal College (KMC) and Lady Shri Ram College for Women (LSR) also made it to the top 10 colleges. In the previous ranking, LSR and KMC held the fifth and the tenth position respectively.

SRCC secured the 11th spot, and Hans Raj College, Sri Venkateswara College, and St Stephen's claimed the 12th, 13th, and 14th spots, respectively.