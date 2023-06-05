The National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 were announced by the Ministry of Education today, June 5. These rankings are always looked forward to and are held in high regard in the country.

When it comes to the Overall category, IIT Madras continues to reign supreme and is the top institute.

There are seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) featuring in the Overall category, namely, Madras, Delhi, Bombay, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Guwahati and Roorkee. Here is the list of all 100 institutes in the Overall category:

NIRF Rankings 2023: Overall Category | Top 100 institutes

1) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

2) Indian Institute of Science - Bengaluru - Karnataka

3) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

4) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra

5) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh

6) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

7) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal

8) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand

9) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati - Assam

10) Jawaharlal Nehru University - New Delhi - Delhi

11) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh

12) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi

13) Jadavpur University - Kolkata - West Bengal

14) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana

15) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

16) Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka

17) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore - Tamil Nadu

18) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

19) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh

20) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana

21) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

22) University of Delhi - Delhi - Delhi

23) Calcutta University - Kolkata - West Bengal

24) Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar - Gujarat

25) Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani - Pilani - Rajasthan

26) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

27) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

28) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh

29) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

30) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai - Maharashtra

31) Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh

32) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

33) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar - Punjab

34) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Pune - Pune - Maharashtra

35) Savitribai Phule Pune University - Pune - Maharashtra

36) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

37) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela - Odisha

38) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathkal - Karnataka

39) Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research - Puducherry - Pondicherry

40) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) - Patiala - Punjab

41) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai - Maharashtra

42) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad - Jharkhand

43) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Kolkata - Mohanpur - West Bengal

44) Panjab University - Chandigarh - Chandigarh

45) Chandigarh University - Mohali - Punjab

46) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab

47) Kerala University - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala

48) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputtur - Tamil Nadu

49) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur - Tamil Nadu

50) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram - Andhra Pradesh

51) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Mohali - Mohali - Punjab

52) Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam - Kottayam - Kerala

53) National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal - Telangana

54) National Institute of Technology Calicut - Kozhikode - Kerala

55) JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research - Mysuru - Karnataka

56) Alagappa University - Karaikudi - Tamil Nadu

57) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh

58) University of Kashmir - Srinagar - Jammu and Kashmir

59) Symbiosis International - Pune - Maharashtra

60) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Bhopal - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh

61) Delhi Technological University - New Delhi - Delhi

62) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan

63) Cochin University of Science and Technology - Cochin - Kerala

64) Osmania University - Hyderabad - Telangana

65) University of Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

66) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah - West Bengal

67) Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur - Jodhpur - Rajasthan

68) Indian Institute of Technology Patna - Patna - Bihar

69) Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh

70) Bharathidasan University - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu

71) Mysore University - Mysuru - Karnataka

72) Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar - Jalandhar - Punjab

73) Indian Institute of Technology Mandi - Mandi - Himachal Pradesh

74) Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana - Ludhiana - Punjab

75) Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research - Wardha - Maharashtra

76) Andhra University, Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh

77) King George's Medical University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh

78) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi - Delhi

79) UPES - Dehradun - Uttarakhand

80) Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering - Kalavakkam - Tamil Nadu

81) Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune - Maharashtra

82) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra

83) National Institute of Technology Silchar - Silchar - Assam

84) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

85) Gujarat University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat

86) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh - Rishikesh - Uttarakhand

87) Guru Nanak Dev University - Amritsar - Punjab

88) SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai - Maharashtra

89) Graphic Era University - Dehradun - Uttarakhand

90) National Institute of Technology Durgapur - Durgapur - West Bengal

91) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar - Odisha

92) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum - Karnataka

93) Tamil Nadu Agricultural University - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu

94) Madurai Kamaraj University - Madurai - Tamil Nadu

95) Shiv Nadar University - Gautam Buddha Nagar - Uttar Pradesh

96) Mumbai University - Mumbai - Maharashtra

97) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali - Rajasthan

98) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu

99) Indian Institute of Management Calcutta - Kolkata - West Bengal

100) Christ University - Bengaluru - Karnataka