Published: 05th June 2023
NIRF 2023: Complete list of top 100 institutes in the Overall category
For the fifth consecutive year, IIT Madras continued to bag the top spot in the rankings
The National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2023 were announced by the Ministry of Education today, June 5. These rankings are always looked forward to and are held in high regard in the country.
When it comes to the Overall category, IIT Madras continues to reign supreme and is the top institute.
There are seven Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) featuring in the Overall category, namely, Madras, Delhi, Bombay, Kharagpur, Kanpur, Guwahati and Roorkee. Here is the list of all 100 institutes in the Overall category:
NIRF Rankings 2023: Overall Category | Top 100 institutes
1) Indian Institute of Technology Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
2) Indian Institute of Science - Bengaluru - Karnataka
3) Indian Institute of Technology Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
4) Indian Institute of Technology Bombay - Mumbai - Maharashtra
5) Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur - Kanpur - Uttar Pradesh
6) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
7) Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur - Kharagpur - West Bengal
8) Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee - Roorkee - Uttarakhand
9) Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati - Guwahati - Assam
10) Jawaharlal Nehru University - New Delhi - Delhi
11) Banaras Hindu University - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh
12) Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi - New Delhi - Delhi
13) Jadavpur University - Kolkata - West Bengal
14) Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana
15) Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
16) Manipal Academy of Higher Education-Manipal - Manipal - Karnataka
17) Vellore Institute of Technology - Vellore - Tamil Nadu
18) Anna University - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
19) Aligarh Muslim University - Aligarh - Uttar Pradesh
20) University of Hyderabad - Hyderabad - Telangana
21) National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
22) University of Delhi - Delhi - Delhi
23) Calcutta University - Kolkata - West Bengal
24) Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar - Gandhinagar - Gujarat
25) Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani - Pilani - Rajasthan
26) Siksha `O` Anusandhan - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
27) Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
28) Indian Institute of Technology Indore - Indore - Madhya Pradesh
29) Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
30) Homi Bhabha National Institute - Mumbai - Maharashtra
31) Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi - Varanasi - Uttar Pradesh
32) S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
33) Indian Institute of Technology Ropar - Rupnagar - Punjab
34) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Pune - Pune - Maharashtra
35) Savitribai Phule Pune University - Pune - Maharashtra
36) Bharathiar University - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
37) National Institute of Technology Rourkela - Rourkela - Odisha
38) National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal - Surathkal - Karnataka
39) Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research - Puducherry - Pondicherry
40) Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (Deemed-to-be-university) - Patiala - Punjab
41) Institute of Chemical Technology - Mumbai - Maharashtra
42) Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) - Dhanbad - Jharkhand
43) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Kolkata - Mohanpur - West Bengal
44) Panjab University - Chandigarh - Chandigarh
45) Chandigarh University - Mohali - Punjab
46) Lovely Professional University - Phagwara - Punjab
47) Kerala University - Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala
48) Kalasalingam Academy of Research and Education - Srivilliputtur - Tamil Nadu
49) Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy - Thanjavur - Tamil Nadu
50) Koneru Lakshmaiah Education Foundation University (K L College of Engineering) - Vaddeswaram - Andhra Pradesh
51) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research, Mohali - Mohali - Punjab
52) Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam - Kottayam - Kerala
53) National Institute of Technology Warangal - Warangal - Telangana
54) National Institute of Technology Calicut - Kozhikode - Kerala
55) JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research - Mysuru - Karnataka
56) Alagappa University - Karaikudi - Tamil Nadu
57) Amity University - Gautam Budh Nagar - Uttar Pradesh
58) University of Kashmir - Srinagar - Jammu and Kashmir
59) Symbiosis International - Pune - Maharashtra
60) Indian Institute of Science Education & Research Bhopal - Bhopal - Madhya Pradesh
61) Delhi Technological University - New Delhi - Delhi
62) Malaviya National Institute of Technology - Jaipur - Rajasthan
63) Cochin University of Science and Technology - Cochin - Kerala
64) Osmania University - Hyderabad - Telangana
65) University of Madras - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
66) Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur - Howrah - West Bengal
67) Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur - Jodhpur - Rajasthan
68) Indian Institute of Technology Patna - Patna - Bihar
69) Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh
70) Bharathidasan University - Tiruchirappalli - Tamil Nadu
71) Mysore University - Mysuru - Karnataka
72) Dr B R Ambedkar National Institute of Technology, Jalandhar - Jalandhar - Punjab
73) Indian Institute of Technology Mandi - Mandi - Himachal Pradesh
74) Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana - Ludhiana - Punjab
75) Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research - Wardha - Maharashtra
76) Andhra University, Visakhapatnam - Visakhapatnam - Andhra Pradesh
77) King George's Medical University - Lucknow - Uttar Pradesh
78) Jamia Hamdard - New Delhi - Delhi
79) UPES - Dehradun - Uttarakhand
80) Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering - Kalavakkam - Tamil Nadu
81) Dr DY Patil Vidyapeeth - Pune - Maharashtra
82) Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur - Nagpur - Maharashtra
83) National Institute of Technology Silchar - Silchar - Assam
84) Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
85) Gujarat University - Ahmedabad - Gujarat
86) All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rishikesh - Rishikesh - Uttarakhand
87) Guru Nanak Dev University - Amritsar - Punjab
88) SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies - Mumbai - Maharashtra
89) Graphic Era University - Dehradun - Uttarakhand
90) National Institute of Technology Durgapur - Durgapur - West Bengal
91) Indian Institute of Technology Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar - Odisha
92) Visvesvaraya Technological University - Belgaum - Karnataka
93) Tamil Nadu Agricultural University - Coimbatore - Tamil Nadu
94) Madurai Kamaraj University - Madurai - Tamil Nadu
95) Shiv Nadar University - Gautam Buddha Nagar - Uttar Pradesh
96) Mumbai University - Mumbai - Maharashtra
97) Banasthali Vidyapith - Banasthali - Rajasthan
98) Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research - Chennai - Tamil Nadu
99) Indian Institute of Management Calcutta - Kolkata - West Bengal
100) Christ University - Bengaluru - Karnataka