The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET - UG) answer key is out! The NTA (National Testing Agency) has released it on its official website — neet.nta.nic.in

The candidates who have appeared for the exam that took place on May 7, 2023, in pen and paper mode, can now download the provisional answer keys, scanned images of OMR sheets and the recorded responses from the official website. The students can also challenge the downloaded answer key.

Payment and deadline

The candidates need to pay a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200/- per answer that they would like to challenge. The payment can be made through various modes such as debit card, credit card, net banking or via Paytm.

Students must note that the challenges will be accepted if the processing fee is received by tomorrow, June 6, 2023 till 11.50 pm. The NTA has strictly mentioned that no challenges will be entertained without the receipt of the processing fee.

Verification and Declaration of results

The challenges that will be raised by the candidates will be verified by a panel of subject experts and professionals constituted by the NTA. If a challenge is found to be correct, the answer key will be revised and applied to all candidates accordingly.

The final answer key that will be prepared is based on the experts' decisions and no individual candidate will be notified about the acceptance or the non-acceptance of their challenge. The key that is finalised after the challenge process will be considered final, and no further challenges will be accepted after June 6, 2023 post 11.50 PM.

Assistance

In case of discrepancies of further clarifications, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in

Candidates are also advised to regularly visit the official websites of the NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and neet.nta.nic.in for the latest updates and notifications regarding NEET (UG) 2023

Here are the steps on how to download and challenge the NEET-UG 2023 answer key:

1) Go to the official website of NTA: neet.nta.nic.in

2) Look for the link or section related to NEET-UG 2023

3) On the NEET-UG 2023 webpage, find the link to the answer key

4) Click on the answer key link to get access to the provisional answer keys, scanned images of OMR answer sheets and recorded responses

5) Download the answer key and compare it with your own responses

6) If you find any discrepancies or incorrect answers, you have the option to challenge them

7) To challenge the answer key, visit the same NEET-UG 2023 webpage on the official website

8) Look for the specific section or link to challenge the answer key.

9) Follow the instructions provided to submit your challenges. This also involves filling out an online form or providing the details of the question(s) you wish to challenge.

10) For the payment, pay the non-refundable amount of Rs 200/- per answer challenged

11) Make the payment using your suitable mode of banking.

12) Ensure that you make the payment and submit your challenges within the specified deadline, which is typically mentioned on the official website

13) The challenges raised will be verified by selected panelists

14) If your challenge is found to be correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly

15) The final answer key will be used to prepare and declare results

The NTA conducted the NEET-UG examinations for a total of 20.87,449 candidates at 4,097 different centres located in 499 cities throughout the country, including 14 cities outside India.