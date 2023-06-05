Trigger warning: Suicide

In Khammam, Telangana, a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student died by suicide in her hostel room, she allegedly lit herself on fire after dousing herself with petrol, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

How did it happen

The victim was identified as Samudrala Manasa and she sustained 90% burns. After taking the extreme step, she died on the spot.

As per Sri Hari, Khammam Urban Circle Inspector (CI), Manasa hails from Warangal and was residing in a private hostel which was right opposite the private medical college where she was pursuing her BDS.

After Manasa's parents were informed about what happened, for autopsy, her body was sent to Khammam District Headquarters Hospital.

As per sources

Sources informed The New Indian Express that the 22-year-old did not leave her hostel room since the morning of Sunday, June 4. When other hostellers noted smoke emerging from her room, they alerted the hostel staff who then forcibly broke open the door. They found the victim's dead body and the local police was informed.

Classmates of Manasa stated that until the previous day, she was proactively attending college classes. Sources are suggesting that disputes in the family might have propelled Manasa to take the extreme step.

The police have initiated an investigation and a case has also been registered.