The students of the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Noida are on a strike demanding relocation of the hostel campus and an increase in security. On June 4, Sunday, a clash between GIMS students and guards of Gautam Buddha University (GBU) broke out. As per the videos circulated on social media, men in guards' uniforms can be seen destroying the infrastructure and attacking students with sticks.

Regarding this, the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar tweeted, "A fight broke out between the security guard and the students of the gyms hostel at GBN University under Police Station Ecotech-1 over some issue. 33 people have been detained by the police. On the basis of Tahrir received from both the parties, critical/necessary action is in vogue by registering FIR."

When EdexLive spoke to a final year medical student, the student claimed, "About 30 to 35 students have been injured, among which, around eight are severely injured and admitted to a hospital." Giving more details, the student alleges these kinds of clashes have always happened between the two varsities. "A year back, similar incidents have happened around four times," the student claimed.

How did the fight begin? As per the students, a GIMS student was attacked while smoking and from there, the incident intensified resulting in damaged infrastructure and students being injured. Disclosing more details, the student told EdexLive that the attackers had damaged the hostel infrastructure, doors, windows and even the personal belongings of students which include mobile phones, tabs, vehicles and so on. Moreover, the guards have allegedly given rape threats to girl students, the final-year student said.

Protesting for the safety and security of students, about 300 MBBS students are on strike since 8 am this morning, June 5, demanding a separate hostel facility, an increase in security and compensation for the damaged goods or belongings. The student shared that the hostel they reside in is also shared by the students of GBU. Therefore, the relocation to another hostel campus is the priority, the student stressed.

Talks with administration

During the strike, the administration addressed the gathering. Giving more details about this, the student claimed that, as per the administration, the latter will increase security and added that an inquiry will be conducted. Although no handwritten assurance was given, so far, an FIR has been filed, the student added.

EdexLive tried reaching out to the Dean of GIMS, Dr Rambha Pathak, but to no avail. The copy will be updated as and when the officials respond.