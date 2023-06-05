Najma Akhtar, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), stated today, June 5, that the university had progressed from 83rd place in 2016 to third place in 2022 in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings, and credited the achievement to an enhanced perception of the university in terms of teaching and research, reports the PTI.

The Ministry of Education's eighth edition of the NIRF ranking 2023 was announced earlier today, June 5, by Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, the Union Minister of State for Education.

JMI maintained its position as the third-ranked university in the Universities category. In 2021, it had secured the sixth position. Overall, the university secured the 12th position.

“I am very happy that JMI once again figures among top three universities of the country. We have been consistent on our mettle making efforts to improve the quality of teaching, learning and research in the university. In NIRF rankings, we have progressed from 83rd rank in 2016 to third rank in 2022, and we have retained it this year too," said Akhtar.

She expressed her hope that the university will further improve its performance on all parameters in the upcoming years.

The VC attributed this remarkable achievement to the relevant, focused and meticulous research of the highest quality, as well as the teaching efforts of the dedicated and devoted faculty members of the university. She also acknowledged the hard work put in by the non-teaching staff.

She further attributed the achievement to an improved perception of the university in terms of teaching, placements, research and other aspects.

The university has become one of the most sought-after institutions by students and the increase in the number of applications is evidence of this, she stated. "We aim to perform even better in the years to come," added Akhtar.