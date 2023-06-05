The Common Universities Entrance Exam (CUET) for the Postgraduate programmes 2023 started today, June 5. Although the admit cards for the exams on June 5, 6, 7 and 8 were released on June 3, there are a set of students who are agitated as they didn't receive their admit cards.



As per an NTA notice on June 3, "The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) between 05th June 2023 to 17th June 2023 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in three shifts Shift 1: 08:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M, Shift 2: 12:00 Noon to 02:00 P.M. and Shift 3: 03:30 P.M. to 05:30 P.M."



But most importantly, it goes on to state, "Some of the candidates who may have not received their Admit Card for the above dates will get them in subsequent phases. The Examination of 60 courses will be rescheduled in an another shift/day," it added.

Commenting on this, National President of All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) G Kiran Kumar questioned, "How will candidates living in rural regions be aware of these changes? This delayed communication from NTA is not right."

"They must have informed earlier that the exams will be held in two phases and these many candidates will appear in the second phase and vice-versa," said Kiran Kumar who has been receiving several calls from students sharing their concerns regarding the same.

Students speak up

When EdexLive spoke to J Shivasankar, a BSc final-year student from Sangareddy, Telangana, he said, "My Math exam was scheduled at 8.30 today but I haven't received my admit card. I tried calling the CUET helpline number but it was not reachable." Moreover, even the call centre is not helpful, he stressed. Adding to this, he said, he will soon drop a mail to NTA regarding his concern.

Similarly, another candidate Suluva Laxmi from Hyderabad said, "My Public Health exam was at 8.30 this morning, but one day before the exam, I found out that the exam has been rescheduled. Even though I will get more time to prepare, I am confused and worried as I don't know when the exam will be held." The NTA's notices being released one or two days before the exam adds to the anxiety, she highlighted.

Laxmi who applied for three papers: Public Health, Food Science and Food Technology and Home Science, says the only concern is last-minute announcements and changes being made. Although she seems hopeful the exam will be held, there is a lot of uncertainty which is obstructing her preparation, she affirms.