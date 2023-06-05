The Central University Entrance Test - Postgraduate (CUET PG) started on June 5 and will go on till June 12. The results will tentatively be declared by July first week. In that context, here are a few FAQs of aspirants, answered.

What if you could not attend the exam on the scheduled date?

No candidate will be allowed to appear in the examination centre/date/timings other than that allotted to them on their admit card. "For those who are unable to appear on the scheduled date of test for any reason, retest shall not be held by the NTA (National Testing Agency) under any circumstances," says NTA.

If you do not take my exam, will you get a refund?

No, NTA doesn't have any provisions for a refund.

Will you be able to leave early if you finish the exam before the allocated exam time has ended?

No, you have to wait till the end.

What to do in case of technical glitches at the centre? Will time be lost?

"In case of any technical problems with the computer at the exam centre due to which you are not able to continue the exam, inform the invigilator. He/ She would fix the issue or will map you to another PC through a proper process," says NTA.

"Your exam time in the next session will commence from the time you discontinued your exam on the first system. There would be no loss of time for you," it adds.

How will the final scorecard be prepared?

NTA will use the final key to prepare the scores. Percentile equivalence will be used to determine the scores. This means that the highest-scoring candidates will get 100th percentile, and the candidates who score lower will be given percentiles accordingly, with reference to the 100 percentile.

What happens if you have appeared for multiple papers?

For multi-shift papers, raw (actual) marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA score, which will be calculated using the percentile equivalent.

How will the final results be prepared?

NTA will prepare the scorecard only, which will be shared with all the participating universities. "After that the admission exercise (including counselling) shall be handled by the participating Universities/Institutions officials only," NTA explains.

How will universities prepare a merit list?

Universities can draw the merit list "based on total score or only on the score achieved in Part II the Domain Knowledge Section," says NTA.

What is a good score for CUET PG?

The cut-offs vary from university to university. However, looking at the 2022 trends, the suitable score can be roughly pegged at the 40th percentile for Unreserved category students and the 35th percentile for the Reserved category this year.

When are the results due?

CUET PG 2023 will be announced tentatively by the first week of July.