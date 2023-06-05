Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has formed a committee headed by IAS officer Preeti Gehlot as Special Commissioner (Education) to look into the qualifications of teachers to be hired and conduct background checks.

Authorities indicated that poor results of BBMP schools in the 2022-23 state examinations were due to unqualified teachers, as stated in reports by The New Indian Express.

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath told The New Indian Express that despite appeals to appoint qualified teachers, nothing has been done. “Becoming a teacher requires basic qualifications, including passing PUC (Pre-University Certificate) and undertaking the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET). However, background checks of teachers revealed that many do not have these qualifications,” he said.

Numbers say...

While an overall pass percentage for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examinations of 83.89 per cent, BBMP schools recorded only 67.53 per cent. The schools historically have low pass percentages in board examinations, even below 50 per cent at times. The schools also suffer from an acute shortage of teachers.

Schools under BBMP and their problems

In total, there are around 142 schools under the palike. They face the usual problems of lack of infrastructure and equipment, but a major concern is the lack of qualified teachers. “We have been asking for qualified teachers who are professional and are able to carry out their duties properly,” Girinath said.

At present, the process of hiring teachers is underway, which is likely to be completed by June-end. Many teachers were hired on contracts which are going to expire.