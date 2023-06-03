On June 2, Friday, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) filed a petition in Nampally Court requesting 10-day custody of District Engineer (DE) Ramesh, an employee at the Electricity department in Warangal, for allegedly playing a crucial role in the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak scam.

It is believed that he provided the leaked question paper to around 50 to 60 individuals in exchange for significant amounts of money. Further, in the petition, the SIT has expressed the need to extensively interrogate DE Ramesh to uncover the full extent of the scam.

They aim to gather additional evidence against him and the other accused involved. Following the submission of the petition, it is expected that arguments will take place once the counsel representing the accused files a counter-response, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

As per the SIT officials, the accused were primarily motivated by financial gain. Moreover, investigations revealed that Ramesh, with the assistance of an invigilator, transmitted answers to individuals present in the examination centre using Bluetooth devices.



Furthermore, it has come to light that a person named Suresh was involved in leaking and selling the Divisional Accounts Officer (DAO) and Assistant Executive Engineers (AEE) question papers to numerous aspiring candidates at exorbitant prices.

Following this, the authorities are actively attempting to identify the invigilators who collaborated with Ramesh and those who purchased the leaked question papers from him, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.