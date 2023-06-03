As many as 80,000 students have been enrolled in government schools across the state of Tamil Nadu during the month of May, informed Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, School Education Minister. With regard to this, he gave away awards and certificates to the best-performing teachers of the government schools in the district, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Talking to the media on June 2, Friday, he said, the final figure of enrollment will be known on June 7 when schools reopen. Additionally, he pointed out that during the last two years, 11 lakh students were enrolled in government schools.

The minister attributed the enrollment in the government schools to various schemes introduced by Chief Minister MK Stalin including the Pudhumai Penn scheme and the STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) labs.



Further, in response to a question, the minister said, as many as 40,000 students have been enrolled in kindergarten classes in 2,381 government schools this year.

Reopening of schools

And on the preparations ahead of the reopening of schools in the state on June 7, the minister said the works like cleaning the classrooms, removing bushes on the school campus, and ensuring availability of water and toilet facilities are being undertaken with the direct supervision of the chief educational officers of the districts. Additionally, the inspection of school vans of private schools is being done by the transport department and the education department is also involved in the exercise.

Complaints of fees

Responding to complaints of fees being collected by some government schools, the minister said he did not come across such complaints. If these allegations were true, action would be taken against the concerned staff, he said.

He pointed out Rs 200 collected earlier for Computer Science classes was waived for the last year. On various demands of teachers, the minister said he held discussions with Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, who was conversant with the school education department as he was the minister of the department. He added that based on the financial position the demands will be fulfilled in a phased manner, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.