Joint Entrance Test (JEE) Advanced is around the corner and if you are one of the candidates who has qualified JEE (Main) and are going to attempt one of the toughest exams in India, then you are surely thinking ahead already — thinking about which Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) you would like to pick.

While courses, counselling and many other factors do come into play, one aspect that you could also consider is the scope of recreational activities that the IIT allows. So EdexLive has compiled a list of clubs on major IIT campuses to make that choice slightly easier for you:

IIT Kanpur - Adventures Club, Joggers Club, Aeromodelling club, Society of Automotive Engineers, Gliders Club, Astronomy Club & others

IIT Madras - Vibrant community programmes - Sabhas and Samitis, Thespian Club, E-Sports Club, Film Appreciation Club, Design & VFX Club, others and a Hi-Tech sports Complex

IIT Hyderabad - Kludge (Information Security & Networking Club), Torque (Automobile Engineering & Design Club), Prakriti (Nature Club), Vibes (The Music Club), Gesture (Arts and Craft Club)

IIT Kharagpur - Technology Literary Society (TLS), Technology Filmmaking & Photography Society (TFPS), Spectra - The fine arts and design group, Aroma: Technology arts culinary society, Technology Comedy Club

IIT Indore: Programming Clubs, Developer Students Club, Srijan (Hindi Poetics Club), Avana (Social Activism Club)

IIT Guwahati: Achorenza (anchoring Club), Cadence (Dance Club), Xpressions (Drama Club), Fine Arts Club, Consulting and Analytics Club, The Artificial Intelligence Community