The Nagaon district administration of Assam has rescheduled the timings of classes at all educational institutions. With regard to this, it has issued an order stating that in the wake of rising temperatures, the Nagaon district administration of Assam has issued an order and rescheduled the timing of classes of all educational institutions (government and private) from 7.30 am with immediate effect.

The order comes due to the continuous rise of the mercury, prevailing scorching heat, and in view of the health of the students. The notification read, "A letter received from the inspector of Schools, NDC, Nagaon and DEEO Nagaon dated on June 2, 2023, regarding shifting of normal school time in Nagaon District due to the continuous rise of the Mercury level and prevailing scorching heat."

Further, it added saying, "Considering the above and in the interest of the public, the timing of following categories Educational Institutions (Government and private) under Nagaon District is hereby rescheduled."

New timings

As per the notification, "The timings of Lower Primary (LP) Schools will start from 7:30 am to 12:15 pm, Middle English (ME) School timings are 7:30 to 12:45 pm and Higher Secondary (HS) Schools start from 7:30 am to 1:15 pm," it stated, as stated in a report by ANI.