The admit cards for Common Universities Entrance Exam Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2023 have been released. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for exam dates June 5, 6, 7 and 8. Those candidates who have registered for the exam can now download the admit cards by visiting the official website.

As per the official notice, the candidates scheduled to appear on June 5, 6, 7 and 8 2023 are required to download their admit card of CUET (UG) – 2023 (using their application number and date of birth) from the website, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

Here are the steps to download admit card

1. Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in

2. On the homepage, select CUET UG 2023 Admit Card link

3. Enter the login details

4. Click on submit

5. Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Check the details on it

7. Download for future reference

Further, in case of any difficulty or concern in downloading the admit card for CUET (UG) - 2023, the candidate may contact 011 - 40759000 / 011 - 69227700 or e-mail at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. For more related details candidates can check the official site of CUET UG.