National Testing Agency (NTA) opened the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2023 correction window on June 2, 2023. Candidates who have applied for UGC NET June examination can make changes in their application form through the official site of UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. According to the official release, the correction window will remain open till June 3, 2023.



Candidates can make changes in the father’s name or the mother’s name. No other changes will be accepted, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times. Moreover, the additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through credit/debit card/net banking or UPI.

It is a one-time facility extended to the candidates so that they can avoid hardships and hence, candidates should carry out the corrections carefully, as no further chance for correction will be given to the candidates.

Steps to make corrections:

1. Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in

2. On the home page, select the UGC NET June 2023 link

3. Enter the login details

4. Click on submit

5. Make the necessary changes in the application form

6. Pay the concerned fee

7. After it's done, click on submit

8. Download for future reference

UGC NET 2023 exam for the June cycle is scheduled to be held from June 13 to 22, 2023. The exam will be conducted online and comprises two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2.