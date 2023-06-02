Demanding an investigation against Dr N Ramakrishna Reddy, Registrar, Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), students approached the Karnataka Chief Secretary on Thursday, June 1, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Stating that the Karnataka Lokayukta hasn't initiated any action, many students visited the Chief Secretary and shared new claims against the RGUHS Registrar (Evaluation) Dr N Ramakrishna Reddy.

In their fresh complaints, it was alleged that Registrar Reddy awarded his own son an MBBS seat in Karnataka without adhering to proper policies or without attempting any examination. It was also their allegation that he held multiple posts and drew salaries from them all.

What happened last year, in 2022?

It was last year that a complaint was filed by the students against the registrar with Lokayukta. It was their claim that he was occupying five posts and drawing salaries from them all. In their fresh complaints, the students attacked the former BJP government and said that no action had been initiated despite there being a probe and several cases which were registered against the registrar. Post the complaint with the Lokayukta, it was the allegation of the students that no action had been taken against Reddy.

The students went on to accuse him of missing his power when it came to his own son and levelled accusations of corruption as well.

“While he was serving as the registrar, Reddy was also part of four other departments and was drawing salaries and other benefits. According to government rules, one official cannot hold many posts at once. But, he has violated these service rules. With a change of government, we are hoping that the current government led by the Congress party will be able to probe the issue and give justice," said Lokesh Ram, who was one of the students who approached the Chief Secretary to file a complaint.