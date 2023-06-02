A case has been registered against five persons in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly producing forged documents in their bid to get jobs in the police department, an official said on Friday, June 2. Although no arrests have been made so far, the official added, as stated in a report by PTI.

Revealing more details, the official said that the accused persons gave the physical tests and written exams of the department and were called to submit documents for verification before posting. Further, as per the station house officer of Kashimira police station, during verification, it came to light that the five had fabricated their certificates to get entry into the police force.



Course of action

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code sections including 420 (cheating) and 468 (forgery) against the five persons who hail from Beed, Dhule and other parts of the state, he said. Meanwhile, the police are also probing into the source of the documents and trying to find out if they are part of an ongoing racket related to such cases, the official added, as stated in a report by PTI.