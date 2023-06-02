A controversy has erupted in Jharkhand over the renaming of several schools by the Hemant Soren-led state government. Under the CM School of Excellence scheme launched in the state a few days ago, the names of 80 selected schools have been changed, as per the latest order released by the Chief Minister.



Nadia Hindu High School in Lohardaga and Ram Rudra +2 High School in Chas are the two educational institutions which have expressed opposition to the renaming of their names by the state government. The word Hindu has been removed from the Nadia Hindu High School following an order from the state Education department. The school has been renamed as the District CM School of Excellence, Lohardaga.



Similarly, the word 'Ram Rudra' has been dropped from Ram Rudra +2 High School in Chas, Bokaro, and word 'SSLNT' (Sri Sri Lakshmi Narayan Trust) has been dropped from the SSLNT Government Girls +2 School in Dhanbad.



Backdrop of schools

Nadia Hindu High School of Lohardaga was established in 1931 before India attained Independence by the owner of the land, Ghanshyam Das Birla, who donated his land to build this school which was later taken over by the Bihar government. Even at that time, Birla had placed a condition that he would give the land to the state government but the name of the school would remain Nadia Hindu High School.



Reacting to this, former Union Minister and MP from Lohardaga, Sudarshan Bhagat, opposed this decision of the Jharkhand government. He said that this decision taken by the state government is "wrong" and is the "height of appeasement politics".



Similarly, educationist Madan Mohan Pandey said that while donating the land, Birla had placed the condition that the name of the school would forever remain Nadia Hindu High School. Many individuals, including Rai Saheb Baldev Sahu, Shri Krishna Sahu and Manu Babu, had helped in the construction of this school building financially.



"It is absolutely wrong on behalf of the state government to remove the word 'Hindu' from the school," Pandey said. Similarly, other schools renamed by the Jharkhand government include RK +2 Girls School located in Garhwa, CD Girls School, Jhumri Tilaiya; SS Girls High School, Ramgarh Cantt; and Zila School, Hazaribagh, IANS.