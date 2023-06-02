Bengaluru police are carrying out raids targetting drug mafias operating in the vicinity of schools and colleges. Raids and search operations are underway in more than 250 locations in the city, as stated in a report by IANS.



As per the information given by police sources today (June 2), the raids have been continuing for the past three days. So far, more than 100 cases have been booked in connection with drug peddling. Over 200 people have been detained for allegedly supplying drugs to students and more than 15 kilograms of ganja and MDMA seized, they added.

Police swung into action on a tip-off that drugs were being rampantly sold to students in the vicinity of schools and colleges that reopened after the summer break. Simultaneously, as part of the crackdown on drug mafias, police personnel from all divisions of the city have been roped in.



Further, focusing on educational institutions, the raids are also targeting the surrounding areas, particularly the PG hostels, which are often frequented by students. This comprehensive approach aims to dismantle the drug mafias and eradicate their influence on the vulnerable student population. Meanwhile, more details are yet to emerge, as stated in a report by IANS.