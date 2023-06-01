Amid the ongoing protests by the country’s top wrestlers against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, many student activists and associations have raised their voices in solidarity with the protestors.

The wrestlers have been protesting for over a month, demanding immediate arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment by several female athletes, including a minor.

Student groups like the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA) have held several protests to display support for the protesting wrestlers.

On Sunday, May 28, the protestors were detained by the Delhi Police from their protest site at Jantar Mantar in Central Delhi, the wrestlers alleged that they were “forcefully dragged and detained” by the police while they were peacefully protesting. After these escalations, more student groups have taken notice of the matter.

Here is a list of the student groups that have raised their voice condemning the Delhi police’s brutality against the wrestlers:

1) Students' Federation of India (SFI): In solidarity with the protestors, the SFI had organised a protest today, Thursday, June 1,11 am, at Sansad Marg, New Delhi, demanding the arrest of WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Earlier, SFI had arranged a nationwide protest in support of the wrestlers on April 27.

2) All India Students' Association (AISA): AISA has also called for a nationwide protest from June 1 to June 3, 2023, at Sansad Marg against sexual harassment incidents in workplaces.

3) National Students' Union of India (NSUI): NSUI activists in Rajasthan protested in front of the BJP office on Wednesday, May 31, and showed solidarity with the female wrestlers in India.

4) All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO): AIDSO activists in several parts of the country organised protests after the wrestlers were detained by the Delhi Police at Jantar Mantar.

“On the day the new parliament is being inaugurated with much fanfare projecting is as a symbol of democracy, these arrests are nothing but fascistic attack the fundamental right of every citizen to fight against injustice,” AIDSO said in a statement.

5) Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS): KYS has organised candle march, Twitter storms as well as protests in Delhi to show solidarity with the students.

The association organised a Twitter storm on Sunday, May 28 against the ‘brutal manhandling, harassment and detainment’ of wrestlers.