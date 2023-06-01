A novel initiative to promote letter writing as well as cycling is being attempted by the Bengaluru Postal Region along with an organisation keen on promoting active mobility across the city.

The month-long programme will begin on World Bicycle Day (June 3) simultaneously at ten post offices in South Bengaluru. Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, S Rajendra Kumar told The New Indian Express that students will be urged to write letters at home and bring them to post offices and staff will facilitate posting them.

"We are looking at students cycling up to a distance of three km to the nearest post office to take part in the event. The best letters will be given prizes to motivate students," he said.

Inspiring and famous letters written by prominent people in the past will be digitised and displayed at all the post offices, the Chief Postmaster General (CPMG) added.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Namma Nimma Cycle Foundation, which has been promoting cycling for the last decade, HR Murali, said that the programme will be held between 8 am and 9 am on all Saturdays in June.

"Enjoy simple pleasures"

"The move will encourage cycling among children apart from building a bond with the Postal department when they cycle with them," he said. "It will mainly keep students off gadgets and goad them to take part in simple pleasures of the past like penning letters and cycling," he said.

The post offices of Jayanagar, Basavanagudi, JP Nagar and GPO will take part during the opening week. HAL IInd Stage, Koramangala 6th Block, Malleswaram, Sadashivanagara and Bengaluru University will take part in the subsequent weeks, Murali said.

What's in store?

A total of 650 students drawn from four schools are expected to take part weekly, with 300 cycling and around 350 students writing letters. The letters would be addressed by the students to the postmaster on the theme — Visit Karnataka, cycle in Karnataka.

The best-written three letters at each post office would be awarded weekly cash prizes of Rs 3,000, Rs 2,000 and Rs 1000, the CEO added.