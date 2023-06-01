With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting warmer days in the first half of next month, the West Bengal government on Wednesday, May 31, extended the summer vacation for all state-run, aided and private schools till June 15. The announcement came within 24 hours of the state education department announcing the reopening of higher secondary schools on June 5 and primary schools on June 7 after summer vacation.



"The state government has decided to extend the summer vacation for all public and private schools as the weather department predicts that the heatwave will continue," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said. Incidentally, the state government had announced early summer vacation from May 2 due to the intense heatwave.

According to a notification issued by the School Education Department, the schools were scheduled to reopen as per the respective boards' academic calendar. Secondary schools will resume classes on June 5, while primary schools will reopen on June 7.

Punjab schools

As per reports, the schools in Punjab will remain closed for summer vacation from June 1 to July 2. An order issued by the additional secretary said that all government, private government-aided and affiliated or recognized schools would remain closed during the period.

The order said it had been issued after approval from Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. All district education officers and school heads have been directed to ensure the order is complied with.

