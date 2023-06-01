With the objective of strengthening the quality of higher education and bringing transparency to the recruitment process, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has constituted a standing committee. The chairman of the high-level nine-member committee has been appointed as Prof Kshiti Bhushan Das, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Jharkhand. He is experienced, which will benefit the entire committee.

The standing committee will mainly keep a special eye on the minimum qualification and higher education standards for the appointment of teachers and other academic staff in universities and colleges. The standing committee will suggest measures to control violations of the UGC Regulations on Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of MPhil or PhD Degree.

The mandate of the standing committee:

1) Identification of institute or universities for verification of documents

2) To collect information regarding faculty appointment and awarding of PhD

3) To ensure the recruitment process or verification of documents for PhD degree is in accordance with UGC regulations

4) To recommend appropriate action in case of non-compliance or violation of rules

The committee will have the right to examine the documents of any higher education institution to determine whether such higher education institution follows the rules of the UGC or not.

Prof Kshiti Bhushan Das thanked UGC for bestowing him with such a big responsibility. He said, "Only quality education can strengthen society, for this irregularity in the appointment process of teachers cannot be ignored, if a teacher is wrongly appointed then what will he give to society?"

The professor also said, "At the same time, many complaints are read and heard regarding PhD awards, which is a serious problem, our standing committee will work seriously to remove it. Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly reiterates the point of transparency, this standing committee will try to ensure that the rules of UGC are not ignored in the higher education world and that justice is done to the meritorious students."