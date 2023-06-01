The Special Investigation Team's arrest of District Engineer (DE) P Ramesh from Warangal was remanded and the remand reports mentioned a few key points regarding his transactions and his deals were with approximately 30 to 50 exam aspirants. Additionally, he allegedly lured the invigilators and provided answers for the aspirant in the exam hall after he procured answers from ChatGPT.

DE from Electricity Department, P Ramesh from Warangal was held, followed by the arrest of Ravi Kishore, a junior assistant from Nalgonda and the police who suspected that he sold the question paper to close to 20 aspirants were shocked to learn he made a crore and a half even before the exam was conducted, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Sources revealed that Ramesh purchased three question papers from Ravi Kishore and leaked the question paper to those aspirants who paid him close to 20 to 30 lakh each. Moreover, the accused Ramesh allegedly set up a control room using advanced technology and during the previous arrests too, it was mentioned that the exam aspirants have sneaked electronic gadgets into the examination hall.

He already lured the invigilators and paid a certain amount to them and he received the question paper after five minutes it was released in the examination hall and procured answers from ChatGPT, and conveyed it to the aspirants in the exam hall. The remand report also said that Ramesh did a recce of a few exam halls and reviewed the places. He is also facing allegations of his wife's murder.

SIT is looking for the invigilators who fell for his scheme and worked for money and also other aspirants who paid him money for the question paper, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.