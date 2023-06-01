Puducherry Unit All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Deputy Secretary and ex-MLA Vaiyapuri Manikandan on May 31, Wednesday urged the Government of Puducherry and the Pondicherry University to address the deficiencies at medical colleges after 250 students failed the second-year exam. With regards to this, in a statement, he said there are around 600 second-year students across four medical colleges under Pondicherry University that includes the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and three private medical colleges, namely, Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), Venkateswara Medical College and Sri Manakula Vinayaga Medical College.

Adding to this, he said, this year, over 100 students did not write the semester examination due to fear of failure, while 250 out of the 500 students who appeared for the exam failed. Moreover, already the National Medical Commission (NMC) has cancelled admissions to IGMCRI this year due to deficiencies, he added, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The chief minister is spending crores on the education sector, but how is this funding being used to improve the quality of education?, questioned the former MLA. Further, he alleged that all the medical colleges, as informed to him by students, have deficiencies. The Medical Education Department and Pondicherry University should look into the issues and listen to the grievances of students and address them, he stressed.