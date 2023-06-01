On Wednesday, May 31, the Delhi High Court dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) which was filed against the appointment of Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Delhi University. The plea was rejected with costs, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

The petitioner organisation Forum of Indian Legists was refused to even withdraw the plea by a bench presided over by Chief Justice Satish Kumar Sharma and comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad. The PIL was filed based on a report in the news in which "reckless allegations" were made.

"We will not permit you to withdraw it (the petition) when the President of India is involved. The kind of reckless allegation you have made in your petition. Very sorry we will not permit you to withdraw. Based on newspaper clippings you have filed a PIL so you have to face the consequences," the bench said.

"It (news report) is not Bhagavad Gita, with due respect. Dismiss with costs," the bench stated.



What were the claims made against Yogesh Sigh, VC, Delhi University?

It was the claim of the petitioner organisation that Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Delhi University was appointed in violation of rules and he did not possess the required experience. The counsel of the petitioner organisation made a reference to a news report which claimed that Singh's name was sent for consideration to the President of India who is the visitor of the central university.

But it was the assertion of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and Additional Solicitor General Vikramjit Banerjee, who were appearing for the authorities, that five names were sent to the president for consideration. An affidavit was also sent to this effect during the day.

The solicitor general also mentioned that the petition had been filed two years after the appointment of Delhi University VC. "The incumbent VC will complete two years on the post this September. A public-spirited NGO should be more vigilant," he said.

The high court mentioned that there was no evidence to back the allegations which were mentioned in the PIL filed on the basis of news reports.