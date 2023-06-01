Affiliation of Haryana colleges with Panjab University in Chandigarh is possible and the collaboration of Haryana and Punjab will certainly be a good start, Punjab Governor and Union Territory (UT) Administrator Banwarilal Purohit said on Thursday, June 1. Chairing a meeting on issues related to Panjab University with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Purohit said today a lot of development is taking place in the field of education.

Further, he said the governments should work to make education accessible to those hailing from rural areas as well. He exhorted both the Chief Ministers that the matters related to Panjab University should be taken forward with mutual consent. "The issue of affiliation of Haryana colleges to Panjab University is not a big issue, it is possible to do so. This collaboration of Haryana and Punjab will certainly be a good start," he added.

In the meeting, Khattar said under the Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966 the share of Haryana was given to Panjab University and the colleges and regional centres of Haryana were affiliated to Panjab University. However, it was abolished by issuing a notification in 1973. "In today's era, the colleges of the states are also being affiliated with international universities. The aim of the National Education Policy (NEP) is that all educational institutions should cooperate in the progress of the country and the mutual relations of all the states should be further strengthened. Therefore, affiliation of colleges of Haryana should be done with Panjab University," said Khattar.

Talking more about this, he said Panjab University is a central university with which Haryana's colleges should also have an affiliation. "The Haryana government, along with the Centre, will take Panjab University forward, so that the university becomes prosperous and its needs are fulfilled."



The chief minister suggested to the Punjab government that if the colleges of Punjab also want to work in association with Haryana for the future of the youth, then they are welcome. Punjab Chief Minister Mann sought some time to finalise these subjects following which a meeting has been scheduled on June 5, as stated in a report by IANS.