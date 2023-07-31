The irregularities taking place at the Visva-Bharati University (VBU) have once again come into limelight as a Dalit student was recently suspended for a semester on disciplinary grounds. On Sunday, July 30, the student said that he would approach the National Commission for Scheduled Castes against the order of the central university, according to PTI.



The student named Somenath Sow, who is also an SFI (Students' Federation of India) leader, has been actively demonstrating against VBU's Vice-Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty on different issues since the VC had taken over in 2018.



Sow was also suspended back in 2020 for reasons including violating campus disciplines.



The SFI leader said, "I will move the National Commission of SCs and STs soon against the suspension for the third semester, MA in rural management, as a Dalit student whose right to free speech has been curbed."



Aftermath of a Facebook post

On July 27, a disciplinary action was taken against him allegedly for a Facebook post, dated January 28. Somenath has voiced his opinions and comments on the land ownership issue between Nobel laureate Amartya Sen and Visva-Bharati.



The Facebook post that was made in support of the renowned economist was said to contain false and misleading information, aimed at denigrating, defaming and derogating Visva-Bharati as an institution and also its functionaries/officials and staff, contrary to official records and official position of Visva-Bharati.



The university released a statement on Friday, July 28, saying that Somenath Sow was suspended, following recommendations of a students' disciplinary committee and that the institute is morally committed to decide for a course of correction for 'deviant' students and learners.



The student on such an arbitrary decision passed, said that he would also move the Calcutta High Court against the university's decision.



Visva-Bharati spokesperson, Mahua Banerjee, said, "We have issued a statement and will not make any further comment on the issue."