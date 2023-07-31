The incident that took place at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Gorakhpur University, during which, protesting students were seen heckling the vice-chancellor and manhandling other officials, the varsity has expelled 18 students and banned six outsiders from entering the campus, according to PTI reports.



The penalised students who faced action are members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). They were protesting against an alleged fee hike and other issues that were ongoing at the university, which took a different turn on July 21.



The decision was taken a day earlier, following reports of the dean of students welfare and a judicial inquiry that had been set up to look into the incident, said the university's Chief Proctor, Satyapal Singh on Sunday, July 30.



He also said that the expelled students won't be able to give examinations and also, they won't get entry to the campus and the hostels of the varsity.



Why were they protesting?

The students were protesting on issues such as the fee hike, irregular examination schedule, problems faced by research scholars and hostel allotment. It is said that Vice-Chancellor Rajesh Singh and other officials came out of their office and tried to deliberate with the students, when events took an ugly turn with a few students allegedly attacking the VC and the other officials and vandalising his office.



While a video clip has already surfaced and was shared on social media regarding the incident that had taken place, ABVP's Goraksh Prant and Secretary Saurabh Gaur, condemned the university's action, alleging it was an attempt to snatch the right to education from the students and is not justified at all.



He added that the problems of the students cannot be resolved with the expulsion of the members of ABVP and mentioned that the protest against fee hike and the action against students will continue.



The Gorakhpur Police has lodged an FIR against 22 people in connection with the incident on July 22, with eight accused arrested for damaging public property at the VC office and beating DDU Gorakhpur University VC and teachers on July 21.



The FIR was lodged on the written complaint of the proctor of the varsity, Satyapal Singh. The arrested accused have secured bail