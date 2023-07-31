Tamil Nadu Schools to receive a smart makeover as Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated 303 smart classrooms for government and aided schools in Radhapuram assembly constituency, on Monday, July 31.



The inauguration of the smart classrooms for Classes I to V took place virtually from the Secretariat. The classrooms were established at a cost of Rs 6.86 crore.



The chief minister also handed over letters appointing 61 persons in the school education department on compassionate grounds.



The state government further announced that they had included the establishment of 20,000 classrooms in their budgetary plan, and the present move has been made as a part of a series of efforts to upgrade government and aided schools.



He also handed over appointment letters to 143 grade 2 constables recruited to the Prisons Department through the Tamil Nadu uniform services recruitment board. Also, the government as part of a prison modernisation programme, had spent about Rs 5.71 crore in the past two years to increase security, procure better protective gears and other paraphernalia.



To reform and rehabilitate prisoners, Seerthirutha Siragugal initiative was launched at a cost of Rs one crore, another release said.



Law Minister S Ragupathy, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena and senior officials participated in the inauguration event.