RV University (RVU), Bengaluru, celebrated its inaugural convocation ceremony on Monday, July 31. The event was presided by Dr (hc) AVS Murthy, Chancellor, RV University and Secretary, Rashtreeya Sikshana Samithi Trust (RSST) presided over the event along with Prof (Dr) YSR Murthy, Founding Vice-Chancellor, RV University. It was held in the presence of Padma Bhushan awardee, Rajeev Sethi, India’s first scenographer, who presided as chief guest of the ceremony and delivered the convocation address.



The RV Educational Institutions, which began its operations in 2021, is a new-age, tech-driven, global university that imparts high-quality, liberal education with an interdisciplinary curriculum. The university currently offers undergraduate, postgraduate and PhD programmes in seven disciplines, stated a press release put out by the university.



The ceremony began with a welcome address and an annual report presented by Prof Murthy, Vice-Chancellor, RVU, who gave an overview of the university’s achievements in the last two years. It was then followed by the convocation address by Rajeev Sethi, who spoke elaborately on the need for diverse skills and an ever-evolving mindset that accommodates plurality, diversity and parallel histories that would make space for a better future and an inventive present.



On the occasion of the convocation, eight students were granted Master of Design (MDes) degrees in lieu of their outstanding achievements. The programme ended with the conferring of degrees to all these eight students.