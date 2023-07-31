The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) was boycotted by over 50 candidates after they alleged that the question paper was leaked. The preliminary recruitment examination for the accountants was held on Sunday, July 31, reports PTI.



There was a previous leak of the question paper of the JE (Civil) Main Examination which was conducted by the OSSC on July 16,



The candidates appearing for it at the Bhadrak Autonomous College alleged that the seal of the question paper's envelope was opened long before the stipulated time. They immediately vacated the examination centre and staged a demonstration outside the venue.



The sub-collector of Bhadrak, Manoj Patra, denied the allegations against the leaking of paper and said that the allegation was baseless.



Another officer said that the examinees who made the allegation did not sit for the examination despite a "verification" by the district administration.



The examination was held in 138 centres across the state and about 50,000 candidates appeared for it.