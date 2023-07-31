Dr Adinath Patil, a 24-year-old doctor injected himself with a drug at the civic-run Tuberculosis (TB) Hospital in Sewri, Mumbai, on Sunday, July 30, according to the local police. Hailing from Jalgaon in northern Maharashtra, Patil was pursuing an MD degree at KEM Hospital in Parel, an official said, as per a PTI report.



The tragic incident occurred when he was deputed on duty at the TB Hospital in Sewri area of central Mumbai, he said. The police had recovered a syringe and two vials of drug, which the doctor had allegedly injected himself with and later on, it proved to be fatal for him.



On Monday, July 31, he was discovered unconscious in the restroom of the hospital, where two wards are reserved for patients of KEM Hospital undergoing treatment for tuberculosis, the official said.



Another suicide today

Another junior doctor who was pursuing her postgraduate degree from Hamidia medical college in Bhopal, allegedly died by suicide. She was discovered lying on the floor in her hostel room early on Monday, July 31 by her friends. The deceased has been identified as Saraswati and was a gynaecologist.



This is the second case of suicide in seven months in one of the biggest medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh. Previously, a 24-year-old postgraduate resident doctor had died suicide by injecting some suspicious chemical into her body.