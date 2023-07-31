A Class XII student from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself. The 18-year-old girl decided to end her life tragically after being upset over repeated eve-teasing by a youth.



The victim's family and other locals who are residents of Lateri Town, which is located 90 km from the district headquarters, staged a protest till late at night.



The police have arrested the accused who is identified as Amir, and a case has been registered against him, under Indian Penal Code section 306 (abetment of suicide), said inspector Rakesh Tiwari, who is the police spokesperson.



He also added that the victim's family did not file a complaint of eve-teasing earlier.



The deceased's father, Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha informed the reporters that his daughter was deeply disturbed due to the continual harassment and eve-teasing by Amir, which forced her to take the extreme step. Further, the girl never expressed the problems she was facing to the family, he said.



It is known that his daughter had died by suicide by hanging herself at their house when the girl's mother was out for a medical check-up. After the incident, the victim's family and the other locals staged a protest with the victim's body till 10.30 pm at night on Sunday, July 30, as per some locals.



The locals also said that the Additional Superintendent of Police Samir Yadav and other officials reached the spot and pacified the protesters, they said.