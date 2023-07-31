Cases of conjunctivitis are on the rise in residential schools and in the community in the erstwhile Adilabad district. In Kumrambheem Asifabad district, as many as 220 cases of pink eye were recorded in residential schools as well as the community, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Via medical camps, primary health centre (PHC) staffers and doctors are offering treatment and detecting symptoms that are being put up in residential schools. They are also ensuring that there are enough eye drops.

The officials incharge are disseminating information about how contagious conjunctivitis is, how one must self-isolate if infected so that they don't infect others, hand-washing and refraining from touching eyes while avoiding sharing towels and so on are of primary importance.

Sore throat, cough and eye pain are just a few of the symptoms of pink eye. In Anarpali Ashram High School located in Kerameri mandal, students exhibiting symptoms were identified, isolated, and treated during a medical camp.

It was assured by Kumrambheem District Medical & Health Officer (DMHO) K Ramakrishna that there is no reason to be worried and the rising cases are being actively addressed.

Even at Jaipur social welfare residential school, a case was detected. Officials said that the affected student was treated during a medical camp and recovered completely.